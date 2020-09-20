Woman pulled from Pype Hayes Park lake 'critical' Published duration 49 minutes ago

image copyright Member of the public image caption Members of the public watched emergency crews at the park

A woman has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being pulled from a Birmingham lake.

Emergency crews were sent to Pype Hayes Park in Erdington on Saturday afternoon.

The response from police, ambulance and fire crews led to delays on nearby Eachelhurst Road, with an air ambulance also landing by Chester Road.

West Midlands Police has not yet released any more information about the circumstances of the incident.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk