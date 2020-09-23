Covid 19: Arden Academy in Knowle closing for two weeks Published duration 46 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Arden Academy said the decision had been taken in partnership with Public Health England and Solihull Council

A school is closing for a two-week "circuit break" due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to parents, seen by the BBC, Arden Academy in Knowle, Solihull, said the "decision has not been taken lightly".

Solihull is among the local authority areas that are under local restrictions

The school said learning would continue during the closure, and that it intended to reopen on 7 October.

In the letter, the school said it was initially able to manage the situation, by identifying isolated cases and asking students to self isolate. This had led to the decision to isolate the whole year group in Years 8 and 12.

But it said the situation had changed and that it was "concerned about on-site transmission, where we are unable to effectively identify the source of the outbreak".

"Public Health England were concerned over the probable further transmission of the virus between students and staff despite our robust protective measures," the letter said.

There are a "significant" number of teaching staff who need to self-isolate due to contact with a staff member or student who has received a positive test result, it said, which meant the school would be "unable to safely staff the site".

The school added the decision had been taken in partnership with Public Health England and Solihull Council, and "no criticism has been levelled at school systems or procedures".