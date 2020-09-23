Blind TikTok star Lucy Edwards says reaction to candle video 'crazy' Published duration 8 minutes ago

image caption Lucy Edwards became BBC Radio 1's first blind presenter last year

A blind vlogger hopes her TikTok videos on living with sight loss will "dispel myths" about the condition.

The 24-year-old, from Sutton Coldfield, said she welcomed questions.

Freelance journalist Ms Edwards has Incontinentia Pigmenti, which affected her sight as a child.

She lost sight in her right eye at the age of 11, and in her left eye at 17.

'Can blind people work?'

Being asked how blind people perform certain everyday tasks inspired her to start making videos.

"At the start it overwhelmed me how many people asked me things like 'how do you go to the toilet or how do you know what room you're in?' she said.

"But I'd rather they ask me and know I'm competent and capable."

media caption Vlogger Lucy Edwards is sharing videos on TikTok to document day-to-day tasks.

Ms Edwards said the most Googled question about blindness was "can a blind person work?".

"It's mundane for me, I've known how to do things for seven years, but for everyone else, it dispels myths about blindness.

"They're (people) just genuinely curious, I'm just happy they're intrigued about my life, it's a privilege to be able to teach people."

Despite this, she said the "crazy" reaction to her candle video had surprised her but she was pleased people were interested.

"It's gone from strength to strength, I didn't expect it to blow up this quickly," she said.