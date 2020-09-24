Fourth man faces murder charge over Bristol Road stab death Published duration 4 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Thomas Rogers died as a result of a stab wound to the chest

A fourth man has been charged with murder after the death of a 26-year-old.

Thomas Rogers was found "slumped" near the junction of Bristol Road and Mill Pool Way, in Bournbrook, Birmingham, on 22 August. He later died in hospital.

Macauley Welby, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested in Mansfield on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

He was brought to the West Midlands for questioning and he will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Two of the victim's brothers David Rogers, 32, and Samuel Rogers, 30, have previously appeared in court, charged with murder, along with a third man, Ryan Hurt, 22, who faces the same charge.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Rogers died from a chest wound.

