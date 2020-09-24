Andell Goulbourne: £5K reward offered for information on hit-and-run Published duration 36 minutes ago

media caption The cyclist's family agreed to the footage being shown to help police trace the driver of the car

A reward of £5,000 is being offered for information about a fatal-hit and-run.

CCTV shows the moment cyclist Andell Goulbourne, 59, was struck by a grey BMW M135i on Washwood Heath Road, in Saltley, Birmingham, on 30 July.

West Midlands Police interviewed three men in connection with the collision but no one has been charged.

image copyright Family Handout image caption Andell Goulbourne was described by his family as "a beacon of light" and his death as a "cruel and heartless act"

Mr Goulbourne, known as Spring-i, was "callously left in the road", Det Sgt Paul Hughes said at the time of the hit-and-run.

Nyesha Smith and Samantha Higgins, Mr Goulbourne's daughters, appealed for information alongside his sister, Carol Gordon.

Ms Higgins said she had spoken to her father on her birthday, two days before he died.

"He said 'love you, bab', as he always does, and that was our last conversation," she said.

image copyright West Midlands Police image caption A reward is also being offered for information on the whereabouts of Kashif Khan, who police want to speak to in connection with the collision

Ms Gordon said she was "really angry".

"If the driver would have just concentrated on his speed, we wouldn't be here today," she said.

The street was busy with Eid celebrations at the time of the crash and people can be seen rushing to Mr Goulbourne's aid in the CCTV released by police.

His family appealed for people who saw what happened to "do the right thing" and come forward.

