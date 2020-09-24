BBC News

Walsall derelict building fire: People urged to stay away

The building is next to apartments and town centre attractions
A fire has broken out at a derelict building.
Photos show smoke and flames billowing from the site, in Marsh Lane, Walsall, West Midlands.
West Midlands Fire Service said 40 firefighters were tackling the blaze and a hydraulic platform had been deployed.
Police said they were at the scene assisting with road closures and the evacuation of local residents. People have been urged to avoid the area.
