Walsall derelict building fire: People urged to stay away Published duration 23 minutes ago

image copyright Karen Louise Dennant image caption The building is next to apartments and town centre attractions

A fire has broken out at a derelict building.

Photos show smoke and flames billowing from the site, in Marsh Lane, Walsall, West Midlands.

West Midlands Fire Service said 40 firefighters were tackling the blaze and a hydraulic platform had been deployed.

Police said they were at the scene assisting with road closures and the evacuation of local residents. People have been urged to avoid the area.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk