West Midlands Police officer with MND retires with 'sadness and pride' Published duration 42 minutes ago

image caption Chris Johnson said he was sad to retire from policing, but was proud of his career

A senior police officer with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is retiring with "sadness and pride" as he completes a charity step challenge.

After 29 years with West Midlands Police, Chris Johnson completed 5,000 steps as he left the headquarters.

The condition affects the brain and nerves, eventually stopping muscles functioning.

Mr Johnson said his diagnosis "came out of the blue" and told the BBC he was sad to know he would be missing out on important things in his family life, as well as his policing career.

image copyright West Midlands Police image caption Chris Johnson was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable in 2018

"I am frustrated," he said. "I've been, until now, executive lead for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

"I really wanted to be there for the opening ceremony. I saw that as a really important moment and really wanted to stay and help deliver those games."

Mr Johnson, who joined West Midlands Police as a PC in 1991, said policing "has been my life", adding that he had had "a fantastic career".

"I hope I've made some difference both internally and externally - to improve the organisation, but more importantly to improve our communities and provide help and support."

His final day with the force coincided with the completion of his fundraising challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association , with each of his 5,000 steps representing someone living with the disease in the UK.

"It's a little bit painful but not a huge price to pay for some awareness of a really important cause," he said.