Two men deny murder over Reece Cox's Sedgley pub death Published duration 47 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Reece Cox was found with serious head injuries outside The Clifton pub in Sedgley

Two men have denied murdering a father-of-one outside a pub in Dudley.

Reece Cox, 24, was found at The Clifton, in Sedgley, on 15 August with head injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people in all are charged with his murder.

Wayne Burke, 22, of Queens Street, Pensnett, and Shaquel Halliday, 22, of Shadwell Drive, Lower Gornal pleaded not guilty at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Tyrone Halliday, 24, of Inglefield Road, Stechford, Birmingham, also appeared and denied a charge of violent disorder and one count of actual bodily harm.

All three are next due back in court on 14 December.

Four other men are charged with murder and are yet to enter pleas:

Ryan Nicklin, 22, of Limes Avenue, Pensnett

Sebastian Jones, 18, of Corser Street, Dudley

Shane Jones, 25, of Orchard Grove, Lower Gornal

Adam Ashwin, 19, of Monument Lane, Sedgley.

