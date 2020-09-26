Murder arrest after stabbing in Herefordshire Published duration 21 minutes ago

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.

Police were called to reports a 69-year-old woman had been stabbed in Cradley in Herefordshire at about 02:00 BST.

The ambulance service attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 40-year-old woman remains in custody for questioning. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.