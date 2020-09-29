'Callous' couple jailed for killing Mark Lloyd in Perry Barr robbery Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright West Midlands Police image caption Sean Sweeney and Shannon Cronin robbed Mark Lloyd and used his bank card to buy cigarettes and alcohol, police said

A couple have been jailed for killing a man who died after he was punched in the head and robbed.

Sean Sweeney, 27, and his girlfriend Shannon Cronin, 24, attacked Mark Lloyd in Birmingham as he made his way home after a night out in September 2019.

Mr Lloyd, 39, died in hospital from a head injury eight days after the attack on Aldridge Road, Perry Barr.

Sweeney, of Perry Barr, was jailed for ten years and Cronin, from Cradley Heath, for five.

Sweeney, of Oscott Road, admitted manslaughter, fraud and robbery. Cronin, of Clyde Street, was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court of the same offences.

image copyright Family handout image caption Mark Lloyd died eight days after he was violently robbed as he returned home from a night out

West Midlands Police said it was a punch from Sweeney that caused Mr Lloyd's fatal injury - Sweeney hit the back of his head "with such force that he collapsed to the ground and never regained consciousness," the force said.

Det Sgt Jonathan Gill said the attack was "shocking" as the pair were seen on CCTV "stalking" Mr Lloyd, from Kingstanding, on the evening of 21 September, taking his mobile phone and bank card in order to buy alcohol and cigarettes.

"The violence used was extreme and the couple's actions were callous and lacking in remorse as they left Mr Lloyd seriously injured," he said.

Mr Lloyd's family have been left "devastated" by his death, Det Sgt Gill said, adding: "I hope the conviction of Sweeney and Cronin... provides some comfort".