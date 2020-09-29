Covid-19: Castle Bromwich hotel events banned after '200 attend funeral' Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption The hotel is no longer allowed to hold any event until 10 January

A hotel has been banned from holding events until January after a funeral took place with hundreds of guests.

Mourners attended the funeral at Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel in Solihull on Friday, the local council said.

With immediate effect the hotel is no longer allowed to hold any events, including weddings and funerals until 10 January.

Figures to 29 September show the rate of positive cases for Solihull is 79 per 100,000.

Solihull Council said between 200 and 300 people were at the hotel for the funeral.

The venue did not ask people for test and trace details and social distancing was not observed.

West Midlands Police said it was called to the hotel and officers engaged with the gathering and the numbers were dispersed.

The local authority said the event was a "clear breach of the rules against mass gatherings".

Government guidelines state a "modest" number of close friends and family can attend a funeral but they should not exceed 30 people.

Face coverings must be worn and venue capacity must allow for social distancing.

The owners of Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel can appeal the council's decision through the magistrates' court.

The BBC has contacted the hotel for comment.