Brierley Hill murder probe: Two men found shot in car die Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The two men were found critically injured in a car parked on the industrial estate on Moor Street, Brierley Hill

Two men have died after being found shot in a car at an industrial estate.

The men were found critically injured inside the vehicle near units off Moor Street in Brierley Hill, Dudley, just before 15:50 BST on Wednesday.

They died at the scene. A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

West Midlands Police have launched a double murder investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Officers believe the men were shot shortly after 13:00.

