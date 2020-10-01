Brierley Hill shooting: Murder arrest after two men shot dead in car Published duration 21 minutes ago

image caption The two men were found critically injured in a car parked on the industrial estate in Moor Street, Brierley Hill

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were found shot in a car at an industrial estate.

They died after they were found injured inside the vehicle near units off Moor Street in Brierley Hill, Dudley, just before 15:30 BST on Wednesday.

Police believe then men, in their late 20s or early 30s, were shot shortly after 13:00. Post-mortem examination are due to take place on Friday.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested in Carnforth, Lancashire, earlier.

