Coronavirus: Nineteen test positive at Whitchurch care home

Published
image captionThe home was quick to implement measures to help prevent further transmission of the virus, Shropshire Council says
Nineteen people have tested positive for coronavirus at a Shropshire care home.
The council and Public Health England said residents and staff were tested in response to recent cases linked to the unnamed home in Whitchurch.
Residents who have tested positive are being supported with their 10-day self-isolation in their accommodation, Shropshire Council said.
The risk to the wider community was "very low", public health bosses said.
"Local outbreaks in care home settings are not unexpected during a pandemic and we have seen cases across the county," Rachel Robinson, Shropshire's director of public health said.
"Our priority is to stop the spread of infection and protect the health and wellbeing of all residents in our community."
All care homes in Shropshire have recently been asked to to suspend all non-essential visits, apart from exceptional circumstances, she added.
