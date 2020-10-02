Man found with 'make a bomb in your mother's kitchen' instructions
A man was found with al-Qaeda magazines on his phone, including an article about how to make a bomb in your mother's kitchen, a court heard.
Another article demonstrated how to create a machine with rolling blades to mow down the enemies of Allah, Birmingham Crown Court was told.
Salim Youssoufi faces four counts of intentionally downloading the documents.
Mr Youssoufi, of Coventry Road, Birmingham, denies the charges.
Prosecutor Matthew Brook said the Italian national, 26, had a copy of a summer 2010 edition of al-Qaida's "Inspire" periodical, which had a front cover article entitled "make a bomb in the kitchen of your mum".
It is also claimed Mr Youssoufi had downloaded the autumn 2010 edition featuring a "virtual guide to becoming a terrorist", written by former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
He is also said to have had other editions with articles about "destroying buildings", and one edition released to mark the bombing of a UPS cargo plane in September 2010.
Mr Youssoufi was arrested on 13 December and his mobile phone seized, Mr Brook said.
"Contained on that telephone were four documents - electronic files - which contained terrorist information."
An Islamic State "propaganda video" showing an execution was also found on the defendant's phone, he said with an edited version played to jurors.
