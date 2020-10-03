Morrisons Castle Bromwich: Men with axe steal car from woman with daughter
A woman out shopping with her 12-year-old daughter was attacked by men armed with an axe.
Four masked men, one carrying the axe, approached the 35-year-old woman in the Morrisons car park at Castle Bromwich just after she had parked her car.
They grabbed her keys and pushed her over, then three of them got in her car and drove off. The fourth drove off in a separate car.
The woman and her daughter were uninjured in Friday evening's incident.
Det Con Kerrie Galloway said: "This was a terrifying, intimidating attack by four men who could clearly see that the victim and her young daughter were alone.
"Not only did the victim's daughter witness their car being stolen but she also had to see her mother being pushed to the floor with one of the offenders having an axe."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact police.
