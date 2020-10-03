BBC News

Pride of Britain award for campaigner Lynne Baird

image copyrightLynne Baird
image captionLynne Baird has campaigned for the roll-out of the bags that she believes could have prevented her son's death

A mother who set up a foundation following the death of her son has won a Daily Mirror Pride of Britain award.

Daniel Baird, 26, was murdered when a dispute between two groups of men spilled outside the Forge Tavern in Digbeth, Birmingham, in July 2017.

His mother, Lynne Baird, set up a campaign to produce specialist first aid kits to try to reduce deaths from knife attacks.

She said she was "happy but shocked" to have won the award.

The fundraiser has spent more than two years campaigning for the roll-out of the kits that she believes could have prevented her son from dying.

They include items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket.

She was announced as Regional Fundraiser of the Year in the West Midlands and will now go forward for consideration at the national awards.

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionDaniel Baird was stabbed outside The Forge Tavern in the Digbeth area of Birmingham

She said people had been supportive of her scheme with one woman, student paramedic Amber Barrett from West Midlands Ambulance Service, running the virtual London Marathon this weekend to raise funds.

