Boy, 14, chased then stabbed in Birmingham takeaway

image captionThe boy was chased along Rookery Road in Handsworth by a group of men, police say

A 14-year old boy has been stabbed twice after being chased into a takeaway restaurant, police say.

The attack happened on Rookery Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, during Saturday afternoon.

The teenager was approached by a number of men before they chased him into the restaurant, said West Midlands Police.

His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, the force added.

CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are under way.

