Brierley Hill shootings: Man appears in court

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionA post-mortem examination found William Henry and Brian McIntosh died from gunshot wounds

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering two men found shot dead in a car.

William Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, both from Bartley Green, Birmingham, were found in a car park in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on Wednesday.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court earlier, Jonathan Houseman, 32, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

