Two assessed after 'chemical' smell at Oldbury school
- Published
Two adults were checked by paramedics after emergency services were called to reports of a "chemical-like" smell at a school.
West Midlands Fire Service were called to Christ Church Primary School, in Albert Street, Oldbury on Tuesday at about 13:50 BST.
The school was evacuated as a precaution, the fire service said.
Two women were assessed and discharged at the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service, it added.
The fire service said its investigations into the source of the smell would continue
Christ Church Primary School and Sandwell Council have been contacted for further comment.
