Armed officers called after boy, 12, seen with gun in Birmingham
- Published
Armed police were called out after a 12-year-old boy was seen with a "very realistic" replica handgun.
Police said a caller reported a group of young men ducking behind a car for cover when the boy pulled it out of a bag and waved it around.
The boy, from Sparkbrook in Birmingham, was said to be "sorry for his actions" after being taken home to speak to his parents.
He was given a warning and the imitation gun will be destroyed.
The force said it took the 999 call reporting the handgun sighting in Hullbrook Road on Sunday afternoon. The gun was imitation but painted black to look like a real pistol.
He was later stopped by the officers on Billesley Common.
There is no suggestion the boy used the imitation firearm to threaten anyone or to commit an offence and police believe he was showing the weapon to a group of friends.
Ch Insp Jason Nunn from the West Midlands Police Firearms Unit said: "I would challenge anyone to distinguish this from the genuine article - especially if only seen from a distance."
