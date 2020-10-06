Bid to identify man critically injured in Birmingham by punch
Officers have appealed for help in identifying a man who is in a critical condition after being attacked in Birmingham city centre.
The man, described as black and aged between 40 and 50, suffered a serious head injury when he was punched in Upper Dean Street on Monday evening.
Police said the attack followed reports of "men causing trouble" in a shop.
Officers said the motive of the attack was unclear and they were trying to trace the man's family and friends.
West Midlands Police believe between six and eight people ran off through the market area towards St Martins Church after the attack at 22:10 BST.
Det Insp Richard Marsh, from the force's CID, said: "We're working hard to determine what happened and who was responsible.
"I'd urge anyone with any information who hasn't already spoken to us, to do so as soon as possible."
