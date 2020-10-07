Akhtar Javeed was 'executed' during robbery at his Digbeth warehouse
- Published
The boss of a warehousing company was "summarily executed" at point-blank range during a robbery at his premises, a court has heard.
Akhtar Javeed was "shot in cold blood" as he tried to flee from gunman Tahir Zarif, jurors were told.
Mr Zarif has been found unfit to stand trial for murder and a jury must decide whether he carried out the act in Digbeth, Birmingham, in 2016.
The 30-year-old, from Derby, was extradited from Pakistan in February.
Opening the case at Birmingham Crown Court, prosecutor James Curtis QC said a group of armed robbers had targeted Direct Source 3 in Rea Street South on 3 February 2016.
They had planned to force 56-year-old Mr Javeed to open a safe at his fast food warehouse, Mr Curtis said.
With his hands bound, he made a break for an exit, the court heard, but was shot in both legs by Mr Zarif, the court heard.
Using a silenced gun, Mr Zarif shot "defenceless" Mr Javeed twice at point-blank range in the mouth and throat, Mr Curtis said.
"He was now wounded and his hands bound with cable ties and he was summarily executed in that state," he said.
Mr Curtis said Mr Javeed "still willed himself on" and attempted to escape his attackers, "but collapsed and died moments later just outside the door".
Attempts were made by a passer-by to save Mr Javeed and once paramedics arrived "they did everything they possibly could", the court heard.
Suraj Mistry, 26, from Leicester, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 23 years in September 2016. Two others were jailed for seven years and six years and eight months respectively for conspiracy to rob.
The trial continues.
