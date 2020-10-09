BBC News

Dudley father denies killing baby daughter

image captionPhilip Peace appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court to deny killing his daughter

A man has denied killing his five-month-old baby daughter.

Philip Peace, 42, from Dudley, is accused of the manslaughter of his daughter Summer, who died in 2017.

West Midlands Police said the girl was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest on 8 September that year and died the following day.

Mr Peace was charged over her death in April of this year and is due to stand trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in January.

