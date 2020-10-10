Gang-related notebook stolen from Ladywood police car
- Published
A notebook containing details of people "vulnerable to gang-related activity" was stolen from an unattended police car, it has emerged.
Officers in Birmingham left their vehicle to chase a suspect on foot and returned to find the pad had gone.
West Midlands Police said it had contacted those thought to have been named and offered them support since the theft in Ladywood on 29 May.
It did not believe the theft had put anyone had been at risk, it said.
The force has notified the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).
Assistant Chief Constable Danny Long said the force had waited until October to share details of the theft so it did not "make the situation worse" and potentially put people at further risk.
"At present we do not know where the notebook is, the investigation into the theft is ongoing, and we continue to monitor any potential risks within our communities and put the appropriate safeguarding in place," he said.
"We are very sorry that this information found its way into the public domain. We manage highly sensitive information every day, which is vital in our fight against violent crime."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk