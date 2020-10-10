Birthday Honours 2020: West Brom runner Dave Heeley appointed OBE
A blind marathon runner who has raised millions of pounds for charity has been appointed an OBE.
Dave Heeley, known as "Blind Dave", from West Bromwich, has been honoured for services to charitable fundraising.
His endurance feats have included running marathons on seven continents in seven days and plunging into the sea at Alcatraz three months after learning to swim.
The 62-year-old said he was "totally floored" by the honour.
"I do all these crazy things because I enjoy them, not for the recognition," he said.
"After an event when a charity comes up and says 'thanks' that's all you want.
"But when they told me about this award you could have floored me with a feather."
Mr Heeley gradually lost his sight throughout adulthood, but it spurred him on to more extreme fundraising efforts.
"It's not about the money," he said, "it's about raising awareness".
He dedicated his award to his team, saying: "Blind Dave OBE has a fabulous ring to it, but it's all down to the team around me."
