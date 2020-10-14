Birmingham student convicted of killing Tony McCorry
A drama student accused of attacking a pensioner in his home and then failing to call an ambulance has been convicted of manslaughter.
Rhys Reynolds, 20, met 72-year-old Tony McCorry in his local pub in Boldmere, Sutton Coldfield on 10 December and had helped him to get home.
Reynolds then attacked and killed the father-of-two at his house in Stonehouse Road, Boldmere.
He will be sentenced on 27 November at Birmingham Crown Court.
Reynolds, from Landswood Close, Kingstanding, phoned numerous friends, telling one Mr McCorry had fallen downstairs, while informing another he had struck him with an ashtray, the court heard.
During the start of the trial, prosecutor Richard Atkins QC said an ambulance was called by one of Reynolds's friends, who took a taxi to the victim's property after tracing the location through the defendant's Snapchat app.
Mr Atkins said the friend - who had been told "there was blood everywhere" and that Reynolds "had done something terrible" - called for an ambulance shortly after arriving there.
A post-mortem examination found injuries to Mr McCorry's throat and fractures to his ribs and sternum.
The grandfather-of-eight grew up in Glasgow and moved to Birmingham in the late 1960s.
The court was told Reynolds, who claimed he had acted in self-defence, had helped Mr McCorry to get home from the Sutton Park Hotel at about 00:15 GMT after Mr McCorry had mislaid his walking stick.
Det Sgt Rory Juss, said while the verdict would not bring Mr McCorry back, he hoped it would help the family "come to terms with his death".
