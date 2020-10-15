Kingswinford crash: Tribute to 16-year-old killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died when the car she was in hit a tree.
Lucy Tibbetts, 16, was killed in the crash on Bromley Lane, Kingswinford, Dudley, on Tuesday, along with driver Joshua Parkes, 21, and another 16-year-old girl.
Lucy's mother said: "You were an inspiration Lulu, you made us smile when you yourself found it so hard to.
"Not just a daughter, a true friend."
West Midlands Police said an 18-year-old man hurt in the crash remains in a critical condition, while another 16-year-old girl was stable in hospital.
The force said officers had seen the car - a yellow Skoda Fabia - moments before, but it had not been pursued nor the occupants spoken to.
