Kingswinford crash: Tribute to 16-year-old killed in crash

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionLucy Tibbetts's mother said her daughter was a "beautiful baby" and an "inspiration"

Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who died when the car she was in hit a tree.

Lucy Tibbetts, 16, was killed in the crash on Bromley Lane, Kingswinford, Dudley, on Tuesday, along with driver Joshua Parkes, 21, and another 16-year-old girl.

Lucy's mother said: "You were an inspiration Lulu, you made us smile when you yourself found it so hard to.

"Not just a daughter, a true friend."

West Midlands Police said an 18-year-old man hurt in the crash remains in a critical condition, while another 16-year-old girl was stable in hospital.

The force said officers had seen the car - a yellow Skoda Fabia - moments before, but it had not been pursued nor the occupants spoken to.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionFlowers and balloons were left as tributes at the scene of the crash

