Thomas Rogers: Murder suspect denies Birmingham street stabbing
One of four murder suspects has denied stabbing a man to death at the side of a road in Birmingham.
Thomas Rogers, 26, was found critically injured on Bristol Road, Bournbrook, on 22 August and died in hospital.
At Birmingham Crown Court, 22-year-old Ryan Hurt, of Peel Crescent, Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to murder.
His co-accused include two of Mr Rogers's brothers - Samuel and David - and a third man, Macauley Welby, all of whom were not asked to enter pleas.
Samuel Rogers, 30, of St Michaels Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire; David Rogers, 32, of Nora Street, South Shields and 22-year-old Mr Welby, of no fixed abode, will next appear alongside Mr Hurt at the city's crown court on 7 December.
All four defendants were remanded in custody.
