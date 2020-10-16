BBC News

Thomas Rogers: Murder suspect denies Birmingham street stabbing

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionThomas Rogers died as a result of a stab wound to the chest

One of four murder suspects has denied stabbing a man to death at the side of a road in Birmingham.

Thomas Rogers, 26, was found critically injured on Bristol Road, Bournbrook, on 22 August and died in hospital.

At Birmingham Crown Court, 22-year-old Ryan Hurt, of Peel Crescent, Mansfield, pleaded not guilty to murder.

His co-accused include two of Mr Rogers's brothers - Samuel and David - and a third man, Macauley Welby, all of whom were not asked to enter pleas.

  • Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

Samuel Rogers, 30, of St Michaels Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire; David Rogers, 32, of Nora Street, South Shields and 22-year-old Mr Welby, of no fixed abode, will next appear alongside Mr Hurt at the city's crown court on 7 December.

All four defendants were remanded in custody.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Bristol Road stabbing: Second brother charged with murder

    Published
    28 August