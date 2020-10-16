West Midlands Police officer Declan Jones charged over three assaults
- Published
A PC has been charged with three assaults, as part of investigations into the alleged use of excessive force by officers in Birmingham.
Declan Jones, 29, of West Midlands Police, will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 18 November.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the charges of common assault were related to separate incidents in April.
PC Jones is believed to have been suspended by West Midlands Police.
The incidents relate to the detention of a youth at Newtown on 21 April, a stop-and-search of a man in Aston on 20 April, and the stop-and-search of another man in Handsworth on 23 April.
West Midlands Police referred itself to the IOPC over the Newtown incident, while the investigations into the Aston and Handsworth incidents followed complaints referred to the IOPC in May.
The watchdog said its wider investigation into the alleged use of force by officers in Birmingham was still ongoing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk