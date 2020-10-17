BBC News

Bartley Green murder probe after man found dead at house

image captionPolice were called to the property on Friday night

A murder inquiry has begun after police officers found a man dead at a house.

They were called to Dover Close in the Bartley Green area of Birmingham at about 18:20 BST on Friday.

The 36-year-old victim was found to be in cardiac arrest and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Post-mortem tests are to be carried out to establish how the victim died.

