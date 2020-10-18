Fourth person dies following Kingswinford car crash
- Published
A fourth person has died following a car crash on Tuesday.
Nathan Cartwright, 18, was one of five people in a Skoda that crashed into a tree on Bromley Lane in Kingswinford, Dudley.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Saturday.
Driver Joshua Parkes, 21, and rear passenger Lucy Tibbetts, 16, died at the scene along with an unnamed 16-year-old girl.
Another 16-year-old girl is in a stable condition in hospital.
In a statement released by police, Mr Cartwright's mother said: "My gorgeous boy Nath taken way too soon. You lived your short life to the full. You are at peace now."
She also thanked the emergency services and staff at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for care that allowed her "the chance to say goodbye".
