Man's death at house in Bartley Green 'not suspicious'
The death of a man in Birmingham is no longer being treated as suspicious, police say.
The man was found in cardiac arrest in Dover Close in Bartley Green at about 18:20 BST on Friday, and died at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
A post-mortem examination on the 36-year-old was inconclusive, but did not show evidence of an assault, it added
A 48-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.
The force said it was awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine the precise cause of death.
