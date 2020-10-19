BBC News

Man's death at house in Bartley Green 'not suspicious'

Published
image captionPolice were called to a property on Dover Close in Bartley Green on Friday

The death of a man in Birmingham is no longer being treated as suspicious, police say.

The man was found in cardiac arrest in Dover Close in Bartley Green at about 18:20 BST on Friday, and died at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

A post-mortem examination on the 36-year-old was inconclusive, but did not show evidence of an assault, it added

A 48-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

The force said it was awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine the precise cause of death.

  • Latest news from the West Midlands

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Bartley Green murder probe after man found dead at house

    Published
    1 day ago