Oldbury recycling firm bosses deny Stuart Towns' manslaughter
A recycling company and three of its bosses have denied involvement in the death of a worker at the plant in 2017.
Stuart Towns, 34, suffered fatal head injuries while working at Alutrade Limited, on Tat Bank Road in Oldbury.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, three of the firm's management denied a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence.
Directors Malcolm George and Kevin Pugh, and manager Mark Redfern, were granted unconditional bail and are due to stand trial in February 2022.
The company itself denied corporate manslaughter at the same hearing and will also be tried alongside Mr George, 54, from Bromsgrove, Mr Pugh, 44, from Sutton Coldfield, and Mr Redfern, 59, from Rowley Regis.
Mr Towns, a father-of-one, was remembered by his family as "loving, caring, generous and full of life" following his death on 24 July 2017.
When charges were brought following a three-year investigation by West Midlands Police and the Health and Safety Executive, they said the time since Mr Towns' death had been "very painful".
"His huge presence is greatly missed by us all."
