BBC News

Oldbury recycling firm bosses deny Stuart Towns' manslaughter

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionStuart Towns suffered fatal head injuries while working at the West Midlands recycling firm in 2017

A recycling company and three of its bosses have denied involvement in the death of a worker at the plant in 2017.

Stuart Towns, 34, suffered fatal head injuries while working at Alutrade Limited, on Tat Bank Road in Oldbury.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, three of the firm's management denied a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Directors Malcolm George and Kevin Pugh, and manager Mark Redfern, were granted unconditional bail and are due to stand trial in February 2022.

The company itself denied corporate manslaughter at the same hearing and will also be tried alongside Mr George, 54, from Bromsgrove, Mr Pugh, 44, from Sutton Coldfield, and Mr Redfern, 59, from Rowley Regis.

  • Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

Mr Towns, a father-of-one, was remembered by his family as "loving, caring, generous and full of life" following his death on 24 July 2017.

When charges were brought following a three-year investigation by West Midlands Police and the Health and Safety Executive, they said the time since Mr Towns' death had been "very painful".

"His huge presence is greatly missed by us all."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Rowley Regis
  • Oldbury
  • Bromsgrove
  • Sutton Coldfield

More on this story

  • Oldbury recycling firm bosses charged over worker Stuart Town's death

    Published
    15 July