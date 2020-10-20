Birmingham stabbing: Boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the chest.
The man, in his 60s, was found on Chapel Walk in Kings Norton, Birmingham, just after 13:50 BST on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
The force said he was being treated in hospital and was in a critical but stable condition.
Officers believe the man's bike was stolen after he was attacked by two people "in broad daylight".
The boy was arrested from an address in the area earlier after information provided by the public, police said.
Det Insp Al Teague said: "It's thanks to the response of the public we were able to identify and arrest a suspect this morning.
"This happened in broad daylight and we still need to hear from anyone with information who can help our inquiries."
