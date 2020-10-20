Baverstock Academy: School targeted by arsonists to be demolished
- Published
A disused school which became the target of arson attacks and vandalism is to be demolished.
Fire crews were called to Baverstock Academy in Druids Heath, Birmingham, after a deliberate fire on Monday.
Birmingham City Council - which had to assume responsibility for the former academy when it closed - says demolition is due to start next week.
Councillor Julien Pritchard, who represents the ward, welcomed the move but said it was long overdue.
"Baverstock Academy should never have been closed," Mr Pritchard said.
"Letting it go derelict and vandalised for three years has added insult to injury."
The Academy has been empty since it closed in August 2017 after the Department for Education discovered "financial irregularities".
Despite being run independently, the land belonged to the council and so it fell to the local authority to foot the bill of maintaining the now empty building.
In 2019, the council reported it was spending hundreds of thousands of pounds to keep the building secure from vandals, including employing around-the-clock security guards.
Mr Pritchard said Monday's arson attack was the latest in a series of vandal acts at the site which had become a concern for nearby residents.
"It has cost the council ridiculous amounts of money, and the break-ins and vandalism caused stress and worry for local residents," he said.
"I'm pleased that the situation is finally going to be resolved."
The council said it was now stepping up security patrols and was installing security fencing around the site ahead of the demolition.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk