Life sentences for Birmingham flat murder
Two men have been given life sentences for murdering a man after a "chance meeting" at a flat in Birmingham.
Amjad Khan, 32, from Handsworth, died in hospital five days after an attack in Oldbury in June 2019.
Daman Sehra, 23, and his uncle Derek Brennan, 33, were convicted of murder last week at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
At a hearing on 21 October, Sehra was jailed for at least 20 years, while Brennan was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years.
West Midlands Police said the pair met their victim, who was a friend of Sehra's mother, by chance.
It said said they had visited the flat at Yardley Close and told Sehra's mother, who was also Brennan's sister, they needed to clean themselves up after a fight.
'Brutal attack'
When Mr Khan later arrived and went to shake hands with the men, they attacked him, kicking him in the face and head and beating him with objects found in the flat, including a plastic child's toy, the force said.
DCI Gill Davenport, who led the investigation, said: "This was a brutal, ferocious attack which came completely out of the blue, against a man who these two killers had only just met."
She said it was still unclear what the motive had been, but it was clear Mr Khan "was unable to defend himself against this attack by two men who have a long history of violence".
Last week, Sehra, of no fixed address, was also found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, burglary, affray, threats with a bladed or pointed article, assaulting an emergency worker and damage to property.
Brenan of Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath, was cleared of of charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assault by actual bodily harm.
