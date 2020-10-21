Fireworks thrown at West Bromwich crowd hits police officer
A police officer has been hit in the face with a firework after they were thrown into a crowd.
Officers were called to a group of people throwing fireworks at a crowd in West Bromwich High Street at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday.
One officer was hit and he was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. No-one else was injured.
Police said it was reviewing CCTV and has urged anyone with information or who filmed the attack to get in touch.
Sgt Mike Bradley said: "This is a shocking incident and we take this kind of crime very seriously.
"We know how distressing this must have been for local businesses and the people of Sandwell."
