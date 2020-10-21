Julia Rawson murder trial: Man denies wanting to 're-enact' horror movies
A former film and TV student accused of murdering and dismembering a stranger has denied wanting to "re-enact" horror movies found at his flat.
Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 30, and his boyfriend David Leesley, 25, deny murdering Julia Rawson at their "flat of horrors" in May 2019.
Mr Maynard-Ellis said he began making horror-themed masks after being asked to raise charity funds at Halloween.
The defendant, of Tipton, said he had "looked at films to make costumes".
Coventry Crown Court has been told Ms Rawson's body was cut into 11 parts and dumped in undergrowth near the men's home in Mission Drive, Dudley Port.
Jurors heard Mr Maynard-Ellis had met Ms Rawson, 42, by chance in a Dudley pub.
Mr Maynard-Ellis, who has been diagnosed with depression and Asperger's syndrome, told jurors he was bullied at school but had gone on to achieve a distinction on a special effects, film, television and theatre course.
Asked whether an interest in films and books found at his flat had made him want to "try to re-enact any of it in real life" or "take action" from a movie, he said: "No. I have looked at films to make costumes and masks and things but not to act them out."
Mr Maynard-Ellis added: "I left with a distinction from college and I continued to self-teach myself, to progress to higher grade materials and castings and things."
The defendant also claimed he had stopped taking his prescribed medication around a week before Ms Rawson's death.
Prosecutor Karim Khalil QC has previously said Ms Rawson "could not have known that she was about to enter a flat of horrors".
Mr Maynard-Ellis also denies historical rape allegations made by a woman following his arrest.
Addressing the rape allegations, Mr Maynard-Ellis denied making even a threat to the complainant.
The trial continues.
