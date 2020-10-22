Brierley Hill shootings: Man charged with conspiracy to murder
A man has been charged with conspiracy to murder after two men were found shot dead in a car.
William Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, both from Bartley Green, Birmingham, were found in a car park in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 30 September.
Richard Avery, 33, of no fixed address, is also charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
Another man, charged with murder, has already appeared in court.
Jonathan Houseman, 32, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 6 November.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Henry and Mr McIntosh, who were found in a car park off Moor Street just before 15:30 BST, died from gunshot wounds.
They were remembered as "much loved" by their families.
