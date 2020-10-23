Murder detectives release CCTV images from Erdington
CCTV images have been released showing what police believe to be a man on the day of his murder.
Leonard Sandel, who was 67 and from Erdington in Birmingham, was found dead at his sheltered accommodation on 7 October.
West Midlands Police said he was recorded using a cash machine on Tyburn Road on 3 October and he may have been killed later that day.
A woman and two men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
To establish Mr Sandel's movements, police want to talk to people who saw him on 3 October or the morning of 4 October, either on Tyburn Road or near his home on Sorrell Road.
A post-mortem examination, carried out on 15 October, revealed Mr Sandel died of a neck injury.
The suspects - a 48-year-old woman and two men aged 42 and 39 - have been released on police bail.
