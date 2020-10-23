Boy arrested over girl hit by firework in West Bromwich
A teenage boy has been arrested after a girl was hit in the head by a firework.
The 14-year-old was struck on High Street in West Bromwich on Monday.
West Midlands Police said it was investigating whether the incident was linked to another the following day in which a police officer was hit in the face with a firework, also on High Street.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on Thursday on suspicion of assaulting the girl.
He has been bailed while inquiries continue, police say.
The force said it had put additional officers on West Bromwich town centre patrol following the incidents.
It added the police officer's injuries were not serious and did not comment on the extent to which the girl was hurt.
