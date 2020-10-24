Solihull HS2 bridge lowered into place
- Published
A 900-tonne bridge has been lowered into place as part of construction of a new road layout for Birmingham's HS2 Interchange station.
The 45-metre structure was installed over the A446 in Solihull and will form part of the area's remodelled road network.
It was lifted into place using a 128-wheeled hydraulic platform.
Work is due to be complete by Monday, with HS2 saying it has achieved in days what would normally take months.
"This is really quite a complex job," said Imogen Graves, the design manager for the new Interchange station.
"We have overall about six structures and then 8 km of highways - in terms of coordinating and managing all that it's quite a big task."
She said seeing the bridge go in was "a massive relief and a proud moment" after three years of work and preparation.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk