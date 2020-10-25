Oldbury pub fight leaves man in critical condition
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being punched in the face outside a pub.
West Midlands Police said officers responded to disorder outside the Phoenix pub in Martley Road, Oldbury, shortly after 21:00 BST on Saturday.
It is understood the victim suffered serious head injuries after being hit to the floor.
The force is investigating the assault and has seized CCTV from the premises. It has also appealed for witnesses.
