'Forcibly removed' disabled man wins human rights case
- Published
A disabled man who said he felt "traumatised" after being removed from his home against his will has won a four-year legal fight.
Aamir Mazhar, 30, said his human rights were breached when he was taken from his home in the middle of the night.
Mr Mazhar was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in April 2016 following a High Court order.
He has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is on a ventilator, but has the mental capacity to make decisions.
In 2017, judges ruled against him at the High Court, but on Tuesday, in a ruling handed down by three judges at the Court of Appeal, they said the order amounted to a "flagrant denial of justice" and a "clear breach" of Mr Mazhar's rights.
In making the emergency application in 2016, bosses at Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Trust said a "care package" provided to Mr Mazhar at his home had "broken down" and staff were facing a critical situation.
They asked Mr Justice Mostyn to make an order requesting he be taken to hospital during an out-of-hours telephone hearing.
However, the computer science graduate was not informed of the application, nor were his family, who had offered to look after him overnight if needed.
Lord Justice Baker, sitting with Lords Justice Hickinbottom and Newey in the Court of Appeal said the information given to Mr Justice Mostyn before he made the order was "woefully inadequate".
'Torn from family'
The ruling included part of a witness statement by Mr Mazhar, in which he said he felt "traumatised" by the experience.
In it he said: "The trust's actions made me feel undignified, worthless and irrelevant, like a small person.
"I have never had any involvement with the police before and the presence of the police officers made me feel like a criminal in my own home.
"I was in shock at being torn away from my family and home in this way.
"I could not believe what was happening to me, an educated person and a university graduate. I felt worthless."
Mr Mazhar said he pleaded with police to let him stay at home and felt "distraught, disorientated and frightened", adding that he felt he "had no rights".
Yogi Amin, a human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: "The last few years have been difficult for Aamir but today's court judgment is an important ruling in officially recognising his human rights were breached."
Mr Mazhar had made a separate damages claim against the trust, which was settled for £10,000 out of court.
However he continued his legal fight for a declaration that his human rights had been breached.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk