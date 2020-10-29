Covid-19: Wolverhampton family fined £10k for christening party
- Published
A householder has been fined £10,000 for hosting a christening party for up to 50 people in a marquee with a DJ and musicians, say police.
Some guests had travelled from London for the gathering at home in the Blakenhall area of Wolverhampton on Saturday, West Midlands Police added.
Wolverhampton is currently in tier two, banning mixing indoors.
Supt Simon Inglis said it was a "reckless breach of Covid rules" at a time when the virus was spreading.
"It was clearly pre-planned and bringing together this many people at a residential property is not only illegal, but increases the risk of any infections being passed on," he said.
'Disgusted'
"We're fully aware this is a really difficult time for people, but we won't be able to control this disease and return to a sense of normality if we allow such events.
"This is not about stopping people's fun and celebrations, but it is about saving lives from this awful virus."
The householder initially told police only 20 people were present at the party, but officers said they found more than 40 at the property.
Guests were told to leave and the fine was issued to the householder, which the force said was the first time it had been imposed on a residential property in the region.
Tier two restrictions include a ban on mixing households indoors and on mixing outdoors if there are more than six people.
Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said the majority of residents in the city were doing a "brilliant job" in following the measures.
"The sacrifices they are making day in, day out, are helping to keep infection rates as low as possible, and I am sure they will be as disgusted as I am at the actions of others who, through their thoughtlessness, are putting people's lives at risk."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk