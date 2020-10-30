BBC News

Five rescued as Erdington house 'destroyed' by fire

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Fire Service
image captionFirefighters said the house was destroyed in the blaze

Five people had to be rescued from a severe fire that destroyed a house in the early hours.

West Midlands Fire Service sent 20 firefighters after the blaze broke out on Round Road, Erdington, Birmingham, at about 02:25 GMT.

Four of those rescued from the house had to be taken to hospital for treatment, the fire service said.

Crews remain at the scene and have started an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

The fire service said the house was "totally destroyed".

image copyrightWest Midlands Fire Service
image captionCrews remain at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Birmingham
  • Erdington