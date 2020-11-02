Erdington house fire: Man in court after children rescued
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of starting a fire that saw four children rescued in the early hours of Friday.
The girls, one as young as four, were taken to hospital after the blaze on Round Road, Erdington, on Friday.
Mickel Munn, 37, from Mary Road, Stechford, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
He was bailed to appear at the city's crown court on 2 December.
A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, was released on police bail pending further inquiries.
The fire service had previously said five people were rescued in total, adding the home's interior was "totally destroyed".
The children's ages were given by police as 12, 10, eight and four.
They were treated by paramedics for the effects of smoke inhalation before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
