Julia Rawson murder: Dudley 'flat of horrors' couple guilty
A man obsessed with horror films has been convicted along with his boyfriend of murdering and dismembering a woman in their flat.
Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 30, took Julia Rawson home after meeting her in a pub in Dudley, West Midlands, in May 2019.
He and David Leesley, 25, then killed her and hid her body parts in undergrowth, the trial at Coventry Crown Court was told.
Maynard-Ellis was also found guilty of rape charges relating to another woman.
The four rapes, an attempted rape, and threats to kill were revealed when a woman came forward after his murder arrest.
Both men had admitted perverting the course of justice and concealing a body, but had denied murder.
Jurors heard Maynard-Ellis had a fascination with decapitation and horror films and had been addicted to fantasies about the "sexualised killing of women".
His victim would have seen swords and spiders mounted on the walls of the Tipton flat, reptiles kept in tanks, and "gory face masks" of horror film characters, Karim Khalil QC, prosecuting, told jurors at the start of the trial.
Ms Rawson "could not have known that she was about to enter a flat of horrors", he said.
"But she must have realised this very soon after she went in."
Tracey Barrett, a neighbour of the two killers, told the BBC their flat "was the making of horror stories" with Freddy Krueger figures and Chucky dolls.
'Family devastated'
Police said Maynard-Ellis had gone out the night of the murder with the aim of finding a victim.
"Unfortunately that victim was Julia", Det Insp Jim Colclough, from West Midlands Police, said.
Ms Rawson, 42, was struck about the head. Her remains, including her severed head, hands and feet, were found on 12 and 29 June last year in two different locations, near a canal and on wasteland.
After identifying Maynard Ellis from CCTV video when he was with Ms Rawson at the pub, he was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and officers discovered a bloodstained carpet underlay in the flat.
Mr Colcough described the killing as "a terrible, terrible thing to have taken place."
Ms Rawson came from a close-knit and private family and was a talented musician and a fun-loving character, he said.
"Of course her family are absolutely devastated," he said.
