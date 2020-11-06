Birmingham man jailed for child sex offences
- Published
A man has been sentenced to 14 years in jail, with a further six on licence, after he admitted a string of child sex offences.
Nicky Hollyoake, 30, of Hunton Road, Birmingham pleaded guilty to 10 charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He also admitted two charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Some of the victims were under the age of 13.
Birmingham Crown Court also added Hollyoake to the sex offenders register indefinitely and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
He was arrested following a joint investigation by West Midlands Police and Avon and Somerset Police, after a report was made to the National Crime Agency's Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) agency.
